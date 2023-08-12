The second edition of the Onitsha City Marathon (OCM), scheduled for 30 September 2023, is projected to attract 300 world-class marathoners.

Segun Sogbesan, the director of Onitsha Business School, organisers of the OCM, gave this indication in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Friday.

Sogbesan said they are expecting elite runners from America, Asia, Europe, and parts of Africa for the 21-kilometer race around the commercial town of Onitsha.

He stated this year’s marathon was bigger than the first, with an expected total of 10,000 participants, a major improvement over the first, which had just approximately 1,500 marathoners.

“Preparations are in top gear. We are mobilising stakeholders, and it promises to be a bigger and better Marathon event this time.

“We are expecting 10,000 participants and about 300 of them will be top-rated, world-class marathon runners,” he said.

Sogbesan said the event would be an opportunity for visitors to experience the hospitality and rich cultural heritage of Anambra and Onitsha in particular.

He thanked Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra and Igwe Alfred Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha, for their political and royal blessings, respectively.

“It is not only about the marathon. It is also going to be a rich tourism experience with lots of historical sites that visitors can visit.

“Registration is ongoing on www.onitshacitymarathon.com, and the subscription so far is impressive. We are ready to host the world,” he said.

NAN reports that the first Onitsha City marathon was held on 5 October 2019.

NAN

