The World Athletics has released the final entry lists for the World Athletics Championships billed for Budapest, Hungary from 19-27, August 2023.

Despite the controversies and uncertainties hanging over her neck, Nigeria’s Tobilolaba Amusan has been listed for action albeit with a proviso that the World Record holder’s participation is subjected to the outcome of the pending arbitration with the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

PREMIUM TIMES in a detailed analysis explained the difficult situation Amusan presently finds herself. However, there appears to be some hope, if the reigning world champion can successfully argue her case against the AIU.

As revealed by the World Athletics, over 2000 athletes from 202 teams intend to compete for honours at Hungary’s new National Athletics Centre at the 2023 World Championships.

The world body confirms that of the 44 individual winners from the 2022 edition in Oregon, 38 are entered to defend their titles in Budapest, with Peru’s double champion Kimberly Garcia set to contest both the 20km and 35km race walk events.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce seeks a record-extending sixth world 100m title after she led a Jamaican sweep of the medals last year, winning a championship record of 10.67.

Pawel Fajdek also has the chance to secure a sixth gold medal, having won the past five consecutive world hammer titles.

Ryan Crouser (shot put), Mondo Duplantis (pole vault), Faith Kipgeyon (1500m) and Yulimar Rojas (triple jump) are among the world record-holders who return, targeting back-to-back world title triumphs.

For Nigeria, the AFN has selected a decent team they hope to better the performance achieved in Oregon.

Iteshekiri Usheoritshe, Ashe Favour, Seye Ogunlewe, Alaba Akintola, Fakroede Adekalu, Karlignton Anunagba, Dubem Nwachukwu, Nathaniel Ezekiel, Chidi Okezie, Samuel Ogazi and Chukwuebuka Enekwechi are the male athletes that would be defending Nigeria’s Green and White colours in Budapest.

Topping the women’s list is Olympic Bronze medalist, Ese Brume, along with Rosemary Chkuwma, Favour Ofili, Umukoro Success, and Okwose Faith, fresh from her exploits at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago.

Others are; Patience Okon, Uko Imaobong Nee, Eyakpobeyan Justina, Patience George Okon, One Opeyemi One, Omojuvwewo Ella, Ruth Usoro, Amaechi Obiageri, Aumba Ashley, Chioma Onyekwere and Olatoye Oyesade.

Official start lists according to the World Athletics will become available after the technical meeting on the eve of the championships.

