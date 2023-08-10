Team Nigeria will seek to end their campaign at the ongoing Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) taking place in Trinidad & Tobago on a bright note on Thursday night.

Four of the country’s budding athletes are in the finals of the 200m events: two in the men’s and two in the women’s races billed for the Hasely Crawford Stadium later tonight.

In the men’s 200m final, the duo of Okon Israel Sunday and Ogazi Samuel Uchenna will fly the country’s flag in the race. Ogazi already has a gold medal to his name following his blistering performance in the 400m event, which he won in a time of 46.99 seconds.

His winning time was almost a full second ahead of the silver medallist, Austin Malachi of Guyana, who came in at 47.97 seconds, and Buck Alexander of England, who clinched the bronze in 48.20 seconds.

Ogazi will hope to make it two gold medals, but the field guarantees a fierce contest from the other finalists; especially his compatriot, Okon, who has the fastest season’s best time of 20.99s among the contenders.

In the women’s 200m final, the duo of Okwose Faith and Eyakpobeyan Justina will defend Nigeria’s colours in what should be an explosive race.

Okwose is the firm favourite, having won the gold medal in the 100m, and will look to make it a sprint double.

She will, however, have to watch out for compatriot Eyakpobeyan who settled for a silver medal in the 100m.

Team Nigeria is competing at the Games being held in Port of Spain, the capital of Trinidad and Tobago, with 25 athletes aged between 14 and 18 years.

At the time of this report, Australia with 18 gold, 14 silver, and 16 bronze medals sit at the summit of the medals table, with England in second position with 15 gold, 17 silver and seven bronze medals.

Africa’s best-performing nation at the Games is South Africa, which have garnered six gold, four silver, and seven bronze medals, which puts them in fourth place.

Nigeria occupies the eighth position on the medals table with three gold and one silver medal.

