D’Tigress have advanced to the semifinals of the 2023 FIBA AfroBasket competition in Rwanda.

The Nigerian women defeated Mozambique 59-52 to advance to the semifinals against hosts Rwanda and extend their unbeaten streak to 22 games.

Their last loss was against Cameroon in the 2015 edition.

D’Tigress came through in determined fashion as they returned from losing the first two quarters, 16-18 and 13-15, to win the last two quarters, 18-10 and 12-9, and edge the dogged Mozambicans.

Amy Okonkwo top-scored for D’Tigress with 17 points and six rebounds, while Elizabeth Balogun added 12 and six rebounds.

Coach Rena Wakama started with Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah, Okonkwo, Balogun, Sarah Ogoke, and Blessing Ejiofor. Kunaiyi-Akpanah won the jump ball, but Mozambique got the first points of the encounter through Stefania Chiziane.

Okonkwo gave Nigeria her first points after 70 seconds and took the lead through Balogun with a three-pointer. Ogoke pushed the lead to 7-2 after three minutes of the encounter. Murjanatu Musa, off the bench, made it 9-2, and at that stage, D’Tigress looked to be heading for another easy win.

But Ingvild da Ofilia Agostinho Mucauro sparked the fightback even though Nigeria led 14-9 with about three minutes left in the first quarter. Ifunaya Okoro committed a foul and allowed Chiziane two free throws, which she made, and from there, the Nigerian team withered. Balogun made a layup, giving Nigeria a 16-15 lead, and then committed a turnover, from which Mucauro made a three-pointer to take an 18-16 lead into the break.

The two teams evenly fought the second quarter, with Okonkwo scoring five points to keep the deficit at 29-33 at the end of the second quarter. Balogun made two free throws with four minutes left on the clock in the third quarter to draw the Nigerians’ level at 40-40. By the end of the quarter, D’Tigress had reversed the four-point deficit into a four-point lead, 47-43.

The Nigerian team consolidated their lead in the fourth with superior rebounding power on both ends of the court to take the 59-52 win.

At the post-match press conference, Coach Wakama said, “These girls showed up and fought. They fought not for only me but for the country. Okay, with pride and a lot of passion. For the game against hosts Rwanda on Thursday, she said, “I have a lot of respect for them [Rwanda], but I also think my team is up for it. We are ready for war,” she added.

