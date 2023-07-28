The Nigerian national women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, got off to a winning start on Friday at the ongoing 2023 Women’s AfroBasket tournament, taking place in Kigali, Rwanda.

Though it wasn’t the best of performances, D’Tigress romped to a 69-35 victory, which confirmed their superiority over their Congolese opponents, over whom they have a superior head-to-head.

Despite still struggling to get their chemistry and team bonding together because of the haphazard manner in which the team was put together, the Nigerian ladies won all four quarters.

The Rena Wakama-tutored side breezed to a 16-8 point lead in the first quarter, but they were slowed down in the second and third quarters, where they narrowly won 13-10 and 17-14, respectively.

However, D’Tigress turned on the style in the last quarter to claim a 23-3 win that gave them a massive 34-point victory.

Elizabeth Balogun and Ifunaya Okoro led the floor with 11 points each, while Tomi Taiwo and Sarah Ogoke contributed 10 points each to the D’Tigress’ total haul.

For analysts, D’Tigress will have to work on turnovers, rebound better, and watch out for easy layups ahead of their second game against Egypt.

Tough hurdles lie ahead

Nigeria’s D’Tigress have won the last three editions of the tournament and are trying to become the first team since Senegal did it in the 1970s by winning four consecutive titles.

However, unlike past editions of the event, in which Nigeria easily defeated the majority of their opponents, D’Tigress, on a 19-0 unbeaten streak since 2015, would be challenged by every team this time due to the relatively fresh lineup recruited just before the competition began in Kigali.

