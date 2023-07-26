According to ESPN, Bronny James, the 18-year-old son of NBA legend LeBron James, who experienced a heart attack while practising with the University of Southern California (USC) basketball team, is reportedly in stable condition.

The statement revealed that Bronny James was no longer in intensive care at the hospital, where he was rushed after suffering a cardiac arrest on Monday.

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded to a medical emergency call shortly before 9:30 a.m.Monday at the Galen Center, the team’s home arena, an LAFD spokesperson said on Tuesday.

“An adult male was treated and taken to the hospital, according to the spokesperson, who declined to disclose the patient’s identity or details about the medical emergency.

“We ask for respect and privacy for the James family, and we will update the media when there is more information,” the statement said, according to ESPN. Bronny James is a highly touted incoming freshman guard for USC, having been named a McDonald’s All-American as a senior in high school.

His father is the leading scorer in NBA history and a four-time champion, but Bronny James is an elite talent in his own right, establishing himself as one of the nation’s top point guard recruits before he chose the Trojans late in the commitment cycle.

Bronny’s father, LeBron James, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers and is regarded as one of the best basketball players of all time, has indicated an interest in playing with his son in the NBA before his spectacular career concludes.

The event occurred a year after USC centre Vincent Iwuchukwu, born in Germany, fainted during practice because of heart problems.

The team’s medical staff revived Iwuchukwu, who played last season after recovering. It is also reminiscent of an incident in January when Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin collapsed from a cardiac arrest during a Monday night NFL game in Cincinnati.

Hamlin received life-saving CPR on the field as the frightening scene unfolded in front of a packed stadium and a national television audience.

Hamlin, who spent days in the hospital recovering, plans to play American football this season.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

