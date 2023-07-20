Embattled Nigerian hurdler Tobi Amusan has become the third athlete from the country to be provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

The AIU announced Amusan’s suspension on Wednesday and she joins Divine Oduduru and Grace Nwokocha on the unenviable list.

Amusan’s fate will be known before the World Championships in Hungary next month because of an accelerated hearing, unlike her compatriots, who have been on the suspension list for months.

The AIU suspended Amusan for missing three drug tests within a 12-month period. This charge could result in a two-year suspension, even if an athlete has never failed a drug test.

The AIU, which is responsible for overseeing anti-doping measures in global athletics, has put in place strict rules and regulations to ensure the integrity of the sport and maintain fair competition for all athletes.

One of these rules requires athletes to submit information on their whereabouts, including their daily location and availability for testing, to the AIU’s Anti-Doping Administration and Management System (ADAMS).

Failure to provide accurate and timely information can result in sanctions, and in Amusan’s case, the three whereabouts failures have led to her provisional suspension from competitions.

The AIU’s decision will be further investigated and reviewed in accordance with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Code.

Amusan, 26, is the reigning women’s hurdles world record holder and champion. Many are looking to see if she could match her spectacular show in Oregon in Budapest.

In reaction to the charge and now suspension, Amusan vowed to resolve the charges against her as she insists on being a “Clean Athlete”

READ ALSO: Amusan wins in Hungary ahead of World Championships

“I am a clean athlete, and I am regularly (maybe more than usual) tested by the AIU,” she wrote, in referencing the Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees doping issues in international track and is the agency that charged her with the violation.

She said, “Today, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has charged me with an alleged rule violation for having 3 missed tests in 12 months.

“I intend to fight this charge and will have my case decided by a tribunal of three arbitrators before the start of next month’s World Championships.”

Indeed, many are eagerly waiting to see how further developments in this case will pan out.

They are hopeful there would be a fair resolution in line with anti-doping regulations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

