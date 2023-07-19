Barely a month before the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan has been charged with a violation by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

Amusan in a post on her Instagram page early Wednesday revealed that the AIU has charged her with an alleged violation of missing three tests within 12 months; an allegation she has vowed to challenge.

Amusan claims innocence

She wrote: Today, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has charged me an alleged rule violation for having missed 3 tests in 12 months. I intend to fight this charge and will have my case decided by a tribunal of 3 arbitrators before the start of the next World Championships: I am a CLEAN ATHLETE and I am regularly; (maybe more than usual) tested by the AIU. I was tested within days of my third ‘missed test’ I have FAITH this will be resolved in my favour and I will be competing at the World Championships in August”

While Amusan braces up for the battle to clear her name off any non-doping violation, she has requested for her privacy to be respected by the media.

“In the meantime, I ask that the media respect my privacy while I address these allegations in the upcoming arbitration,” Amusan concluded.

Many for now are eagerly waiting to see Amusan clear her name so she can successfully defend the world title she won in 2022 in Oregon this year in Budapest.

The world record holder who appears to have conquered her slow start to the season has won three races consecutively lately.

She was tops at the Diamond League Meetings in Stockholm and Silesia before adding another first-place finish at the Gyulai István Memorial on Tuesday.

What the law says

Under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules, any combination of three whereabouts failures (Filing Failure and/or Missed Test) within a period of 12 months constitutes an anti-doping rule violation, for which the applicable sanction is two years’ ineligibility subject to a reduction to a minimum of one year depending on the degree of fault.

