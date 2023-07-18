Nigeria’s Tobiloba Amusan had a good dress rehearsal on Tuesday in Hungary, winning at the Gyulai István Memorial.

Amusan won the 100m Hurdles event to confirm further her readiness for a glorious outing at next month’s World Championships, which incidentally is taking place in the Hungarian capital, Budapest.

The reigning world champion won with a time of 12.35s (-0.5) to take the 100m hurdles.

Tuesday’s winning time is just slightly short of the 12.34s Season Best time Amusan recorded at the Stockholm and Silesia Diamond League races, where she also emerged tops.

The current world record holder was clean and swift throughout the race, as she outpaced USA’s duo, Nia Ali, who came in 2nd in 12.41s, and Alaysha Johnson, 12.50s, in third place.

Aside from Amusan’s winning feat, there was also something to cheer as Ese Brume put up a decent display at Gyulai István Memorial, finishing 2nd in women’s Long Jump with a mark of 6.69m.

Brume was beaten to the top spot by Serbia’s Milica Gardašević, who won the event with a leap of 6.80m.

The Gyulai Istvan Memorial is the penultimate Gold meeting in this season’s World Athletics Continental Tour Gold, and it has served as a good dress rehearsal for athletes that will be returning next month for the World Championships.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

