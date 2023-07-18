The 2026 Commonwealth Games will no longer be held in Australia after the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup co-hosts notified Commonwealth Games Australia on Tuesday that they could no longer afford it.

The premier of Victoria, Daniel Andrews, cited ballooning costs and the fact that it would be morally wrong to host a 12-day event with no apparent return on investment (ROI).

As per the Guardian, Mr Andrews said, “I can’t stand here with any confidence that the 7 billion dollars could fund these games. It could be more than that.

“I will not take money out of hospitals and schools in order to fund an event that is three times the cost that was estimated and budgeted for last year.

“We don’t just make popular decisions; we do what’s right, and it would simply be wrong.”

Meanwhile, the Commonwealth Games Australia body did not take the decision well. “We are disappointed we were only given eight hours’ notice and that no consideration was given to discussing the situation to jointly find solutions prior to this decision being reached by the Government,” said the body.

It added, “Up until this point, the Government had advised that sufficient funding was available to deliver the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games.”

“The stated costs overrun, in our opinion, are a gross exaggeration.”

Birmingham hosted the last Games in 2022, where Team Nigeria won 11 gold, nine silver, and 14 bronze medals to place seventh.

