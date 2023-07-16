Carlos Alcaraz has emerged as the champion of the 2023 Wimbledon Open after defeating Novak Djokovic in a nail-biting final at the SW-19.

The Spaniard showed a great deal of tenacity as he had the last laugh in the gruelling five sets, which ended 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

Djokovic was bidding for his record-tying eighth Wimbledon singles championship and fifth in a row, but 20-year-old Alcaraz proved to be a hard nut to crack in Sunday’s final.

Alcaraz has now won his first trophy at the All-England Club, and many believe it is the first of many to come.

With his triumph on Sunday, Alcaraz becomes the third youngest Wimbledon Open winner and the third Spaniard to win a Wimbledon title after Manuel Santana and Rafael Nadal.

In addition, he is now only the second man to beat Djokovic in the final of the grass-court Major after Andy Murray in 2013.

READ ALSO:

Since bursting into the scene with his historic win at the 2022 US Open, which catapulted him to becoming the youngest ATP World No. 1 in history, Alcaraz has been showing signs of greatness.

The youngster is widely touted as one player that can end the dominance of Djokovic and Rafa Nadal on the court, and he has been showing he is equal to the task.

Epic final

Djokovic began Sunday’s final at a fast pace as he bagged the first set 6-1 at the Center Court.

But the young Spaniard made a comeback and took the second set with a 7-6 (8-6) tiebreak, then won the third set in ruthless fashion, 6-1.

Despite the Serbian legend making a stand in the fourth set with 6-3, Alcaraz claimed the final set 6-4.

Though he was denied the ultimate on Sunday, Djokovic, who has 23 grand slam titles, became the first player to reach 35 Grand Slam finals.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

