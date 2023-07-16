Carlos Alcaraz has emerged as the champion of the 2023 Wimbledon Open after defeating Novak Djokovic in a nail-biting final at the SW-19.

The Spaniard showed a great deal of tenacity as he had the last laugh in the gruelling five sets, which ended 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

Djokovic was bidding for his record-tying eighth Wimbledon singles championship and fifth in a row, but 20-year-old Alcaraz proved to be a hard nut to crack in Sunday’s final.

Alcaraz has now won his first trophy at the All-England Club, and many believe it is the first of many to come.

More details later…

