Nigeria’s Tobiloba Amusan is hitting the right note as she heads to next month’s World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

On Sunday at the eighth meet of the 2023 Diamond League athletics series, Amusan overcame a slow start to take the 100m hurdles in a season’s best 12.34, also a meeting record.

The Nigerian world record holder came through strongly at the end to outrace USA’s Kendra Harrison (12.35) and 2019 world champion Nia Ali (12.38).

In a post-race interview, Amusan, who has now won her second diamond league race after her first success in Stockholm, said it wasn’t any easy for her as she has continued to battle with injuries.

“It was not easy for me with injuries in my hamstring and my knee. But I trusted in my coach and my work. It’s all about the process. I just won this in a smooth style; I was just running. Honestly, I had no idea that I won when I crossed the finish line.” she said.

Amusan was also on her Facebook page to celebrate another well-executed race as she heads to Budapest to defend the world title she won last year in Oregon.

She wrote: One race at a time, my coach has always told me that, and I’m happy to have finished here with another season’s best and the meeting record.

All Glory to God and a big shout out to my coach and my entire team, as well as my ever-supportive fans ❤️🙏🏽 #SilesiaDL

Other races

In the men’s 100m race, South Africa’s Akani Simbine snatched victory in 9.97.

Though Cravont Charleston led most of the way, Simbine surged late to win from reigning world champion Fred Kerley.

Cameroon’s Emmanuel Eseme took third ahead of Charleston, with just two-hundredths covering the first four.

The women’s 100m was also quite dramatic, with Sha’Carri Richardson just getting the better of Shericka Jackson.

Richardson kept her form and finished her race strongly, going in front just metres from the line to triumph in 10.76.

Jamaican star Jackson (10.78) was second, with Swoboda delighting the home fans by breaking 11 seconds for the first time in 10.94.

Earlier, shot put king Ryan Crouser was victorious after throwing a distance of 22.55m.

The women’s high jump went to Iryna Geraschenko, who had the best clearance of 1.98m and won on countback from Australia’s Nicola Olyslagers and fellow Ukrainian Yuliia Levchenko.

In the women’s 400m, Natalia Kaczmarek gave the home crowd something to cheer, winning a new personal best and meeting record time of 49.48.

Lieke Klaver (49.81) also set a personal best in second ahead of Dominican Republic’s Olympic silver medallist Marileidy Paulino.

