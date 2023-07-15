We have been here before.

Ons Jabeur was a finalist at the 2022 Wimbledon final, but she lost, agonisingly, to Elena Rybakina after winning the first set.

That reel was replayed later at the 2022 US Open, where she again went very close but lost to world No. 1 Iga Swiatek in straight sets in the final.

Those two Grand Slam final losses cannot be the abiding Jabeur narrative. Her journey in tennis has been one of inspiration and breaking barriers.

She has continued to defy expectations in a sport typically dominated by American and European athletes. Jabeur, 28, has inspired, broken, and created moulds, customs, and history.

Whether you choose to say African or Arab, the story is the same. Jabeur, female and Muslim, is not the expected face for tennis, a sport dominated by American and European dominated sport.

Like the Williams sisters, Venus and Serena, Jabeur has carved her path through hard work and an unwavering attitude.

Despite her losses, she has remained resilient and advised Africans, especially women, to always believe in themselves and never give up.

Having been a professional player since 2010, Jabeur aims to inspire future generations and see more players emerge from her country, Tunisia, and the wider Arab and African regions.

Her ultimate goal is to make history by becoming the first African and Arab player to win a tennis Grand Slam. By achieving this, she hopes to prove that success is possible for athletes from her country and continent and to inspire others to believe in their own potential.

While preparing for the 2022 Wimbledon final, Jabeur said, “I want to go bigger, inspire many more generations. Tunisia is connected to the Arab world is connected to the African continent. The area, we want to see more players.”

Jabeur’s story has resonated with many, as she has defied expectations and pushed boundaries. She is determined to continue making strides in her career and hopes to win a Grand Slam title to show that it is not impossible for someone from her background to achieve such a feat.

She continued, “It’s not like Europe or any other countries. I want to see more players from my country, from the Middle East, and from Africa. I think we didn’t believe enough at a certain point that we can do it. Now I’m just trying to show that. Hopefully, people are getting inspired.”

As Jabeur competes in SW19 in London, her legend continues to grow. She aspires to make history not just for Tunisia but for all of Africa. Jabeur hopes to encourage and demonstrate that amazing feats can be accomplished despite facing obstacles and restricted representation.

At the pre-match press conference on Friday, Africa’s hope said, “For me, there is one goal. Hopefully, I can make history, not just for Tunisia but for Africa.” Jabeur can rest assured that all 1.5 billion Africans and 465 million Arabs will be rooting for her, just like they did for Morocco at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Jabeur’s story is a testament to her resilience and determination to excel, and it has become a source of inspiration for many who believed that certain barriers were insurmountable.

The Wimbledon women’s final between Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova is scheduled for 2 p.m.

