The Commonwealth Games Federation has stripped Nigeria of one of the gold medals won at the last edition of the games held in Birmingham in 2022.

A positive drugs test involving Grace Nwokocha meant the gold medal initially awarded to Nigeria in the Women’s 4x100m relay has now been awarded to England, who finished second in the original race.

Nigeria beat England by 0.21 seconds at Alexander Stadium on August 7, the last athletics day at Birmingham, 2022.

The following month, Nwokocha, who ran the anchor leg for Nigeria, was provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for using banned anabolic steroids ostarine and ligandrol following a sample taken at Birmingham in 2022.

Though AIU has since not passed its verdict on the Nigerian sprinter, the Commonwealth Games Federation have concluded their investigation in tune with their findings.

This sad development meant the trio of Tobi Amusan, Favour Ofili and Rosemary Chukwuka, who made up the quartet, will also forfeit the gold in the relay event.

Friday’s statement announcing the decision to strip Nigeria of one of the gold medals won in Birmingham read, “The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) can confirm that the Commonwealth Games Federation Court has issued their decision regarding an in-competition sample provided by Ms Nwokocha, who competed in Athletics at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

“Analysis of the sample returned an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) for Ostarine and Dihydroxy-LGD-4033, a metabolite of Ligandrol. Both are non-Specified Substances, listed under Other Anabolic Agents in the WADA 2022 Prohibited List.

“On 17 May 2023, The Federation Court issued a decision that Ms Nwokocha had committed the following Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs) under the 2022 Commonwealth Games Anti-Doping Rules (ADRs):

“Accordingly, the Federation Court disqualified Ms Nwokocha’s results from the following events, with all resulting consequences, including forfeiture of any points and prizes:

Athletics – Women’s 100m

Athletics – Women’s 200m

Athletics – Women’s 4x100m Relay, including the team’s forfeiture of the gold medal

“The matter has now been passed to the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) to determine any further consequences under their anti-doping rules.

“All results will be amended accordingly, including the Women’s 4x100m Relay medal placings as follows:

“England shall now be 1st place and awarded the gold medal

Jamaica shall now be 2nd place and awarded the silver medal

Australia shall now be 3rd place awarded the bronze medal

“This has been communicated to the relevant Commonwealth Games Associations who are liaising with the impacted athletes.

“The CGF has a zero-tolerance policy to doping in sport. It seeks to maintain the integrity of the Commonwealth Games by running a comprehensive anti-doping programme that focuses equally on education, prevention and testing.”

This development has a far-reaching effect on Team Nigeria’s glorious outing in Birmingham, denying the country what was initially a record gold medal haul in a single Commonwealth Games outing.

A full link to the judgement may be added…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

