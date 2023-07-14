Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur is into a consecutive Wimbledon final after she came back from being a set down to win in three rigorous sets of tennis against the world No. 2 player, Aryna Sabalenka.

The first African/Arab Wimbledon finalist has revealed how a mentality change has helped her make it to a second consecutive Wimbledon, where she will face the unseeded Marketa Vondrousova.

Jabeur, who exacted a bit of revenge over last year’s Wimbledon conqueror Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals, is now set for more history if she can beat Vondrousova in Saturday’s final.

“Crazy match,” the No. 6 began in her post-match interview after defeating Sabalenka 6-7, 6-4, 6-3. “I’m glad I stayed in it. Twelve months ago, for sure, I would have lost it. Maybe even six months ago. I’m a different player.

“The injuries slowed me down and have taught me patience, to accept whatever happened to me with them because it was out of my control and I can’t do anything about it,” she explained philosophically.

“I’m working on myself like crazy. You have no idea what I’m doing. I’m very tough with myself, trying to improve everything. Very impatient sometimes, which is not good.

“For me, I always believed in mentally working on it. Mentally, you can always win, even if you are not ready physically. That’s probably what happened in the last two matches.”

“I would say I always believed. But sometimes you would question and doubt if it’s ever going to happen. Maybe this year is all about trying two times and getting it right the third time.”

Jabeur and Vondrousova share a 3-3 head-to-head record, but the Tunisian has been victorious in their only grasscourt meeting, at the 2021 Eastbourne International tournament. The Tunisian has also spent a lesser time, nine hours and four minutes, on Wimbledon courts, compared to the nine hours and 32 minutes Vondrousova has spent.

