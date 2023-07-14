The classification match to determine the ninth and 10th-placed teams in the 2023 AfroCan tournament ended in another two-point loss by the D’Tigers to their Kenyan opponents.

As has become customary in Rwanda, the Coach Ogoh Odaudu-coached D’Tigers started slowly as they lost the first quarter 20-13. And just like in Thursday’s narrow loss to the DR Congo team, D’Tigers could not rebound totally, even though it was the fourth quarter’s 17-15 loss that finally knocked out the Nigerian team.

The Nigerians failed to snag a quarterfinal ticket on Thursday when they lost narrowly, 74-72 to the defending champions DR Congo.

Chinedu Chimbuo won the starting jump ball and Nigeria made the first basket through Ibe Agu, but Kenya responded with a three-pointer through Erick Mutoro. Over two minutes of end-to-end action ensued before the third basket of the encounter materialised through Nigeria’s Victor Anthony.

But the Kenyans responded through Derrick Ogechi to give the Kenyans a 5-4 lead. Nigeria took the lead again and led until Bramel Mwombe made a jump shot. From then on, the Kenyans pulled away to end the first quarter 20-13, a lead they did not relinquish until the end of the match.

The Nigerian had the chance to get the victory, but the bench contributed just eight points compared to 26 from the DR Congo bench. Michael Daramola top-scored for D’Tigers with 14 points while Chinedu Chimbuo maintained his high numbers with 13 points, eight rebounds, and three assists.

