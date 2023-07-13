DR Congo is through to the semi-final stage of the ongoing FIBA AfroCan tournament in Angola.

The defending champions narrowly beat the hard-fighting Nigerian lads 74-72 on Thursday at the Pavihao Multiusos de Luanda to move one step closer to successfully defending the crown they won in 2019.

For the umpteenth time, the coach Ogoh Daodu-led team was undone by their sloppy start, and though their late rally was commendable, it fell a little short of getting them the badly needed victory in the quarterfinal contest.

DR Congo had an excellent start; racing to a 31-19 lead in the first quarter before the Nigerian lads reduced the deficit, taking the second quarter 18-14. D’Tigers followed up by winning the third and final quarters, 17-14 and 18-15.

However, despite the strong finish, the damage had been done in the first quarter as Congo squeezed through with a nervy 74-72 points victory.

The D’Tigers will return home with pride, despite limited league action. More than anything else, they have done much better than in 2019, when Nigeria lost all three games they played.

