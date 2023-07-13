Tony Asuquo, head coach and founder of the Tony International Gymnastics (TIG) Club, has revealed that persistence and hard work helped them excel at the Gymstar International Club World Championship in Malta.

Eight gymnasts from the club took part in the tournament from 8 July to 9 July, with the team winning 23 medals from various gymnastics events at the championship.

Mr Asuquo was pleased with the team’s performance and told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja that the team will not rest on its oars.

He called on the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the Gymnastics Federation of Nigeria (GFN) to support talented gymnasts.

“This is the first time the team is participating in a championship in Europe and among 198 gymnasts, our eight athletes were able to pull 23 medals, it is worth celebrating.

“This is due to the hard work and consistency of the coaches, the gymnasts, and their parents, and we were able to raise the country’s flag very high abroad.

“We have so many talents in Nigeria but our challenge is support in terms of facilities, technical ability, exposure to local and foreign competitions, etc.

“We were able to travel to Malta on individual sponsorships, but we wished we could have gotten support from the Ministry, as well as the federation,” he said.

NAN

