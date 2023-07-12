Nigeria’s D’Tigers defeated Gabon 71-55 on Tuesday afternoon at the Pavilhao Multiusos De Luanda in Angola to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2023 AfroCan tournament.

The Nigerian team won two of the four quarters to defeat their opponent in the classification tie and gain a quarterfinal place. The first quarter had both teams level at 18-18, while the second set quarter saw the Nigerian team take a 25-14 lead.

Gabon came back in the third quarter with a 15-13 win but couldn’t give them a victory as they fell heavily in the fourth set, 15-8.

The Nigerian side started on a shaky note, as the Gabonese got the first points and took a five-point lead in the first two minutes of the encounter.

Adebayo Oduleye’s three-pointers brought Nigeria even with their opponents at 18-18.

D’Tigers maintained momentum in the second quarter by outscoring the Gabonese 25 to 14. The second quarter ended 43-32 in favour of the Nigerians.

However, the third quarter saw a reduction in the lead to a single-digit figure as the D’Tigers scored 13 points, compared to 15 for the Gabonese.

D’Tigers steadied the ship in the fourth to claim the 71-55 win and the quarterfinal ticket. Ibe Agu led the D’Tigers with 13 points, while Chinedu Chimbuo shone with nine points, seven rebounds, and six assists.

