The Nigeria Basketball Federation‘s (NBBF) President, Musa Kida, has declared it is impossible to force anyone to play for Nigeria against his/her wishes.

The remarks by the NBBF boss came on the heels of the announcement by D’Tigress centre, Oderah Chidom that she was quitting the national team.

Chidom, an AfroBasket champion with D’Tigress in an interview with ESPN, lamented the continuous lack of professionalism by the NBBF.

The 28-year-old declared the final straw was the open trials requested by the Federation to select players that will defend their AfroBasket title in Rwanda this month.

“The trigger for me was seeing an Instagram post of open tryouts in three different locations three weeks before AfroBasket,” Chidom said.

“I will not be attending. I don’t think that’s professional at all. I consider myself a professional. And I don’t think it’s okay for me to pay my way to try out for something when I think I have a resume that speaks for itself.

“I have standards of how I conduct business at the professional level, and Nigeria continues to disappoint me.

“This is a national team. Generally, what you do is you invite a group of professionals and you compete in a camp, and then the 12 best at that camp get to compete on whatever team, and that’s mostly how a national team is conducted,” she added.

The NBBF President feels otherwise, as he noted the federation has used similar means in the past and it yielded positive results.

“We did the same thing in 2017, and we raised a team that went on to win the AfroBasket in 2019,” Kida told ESPN.

“Not everybody will like the idea, but we are trying to make the best decisions for Nigerian basketball. We have a new coach, and we want to rebuild the team.

“Of course, we would like to see all the players show up, but we can’t force anyone to do so, and it is up to each player to make the decision that is best for them.”

While Chidom has openly come out to announce what many see as a premature retirement from the national team, there are fears it could be the first of many to come from the ladies that make up the golden era of Nigeria’s female basketball history.

“We’re not boycotting anything. We weren’t even been invited. No one’s communicating with us at all. So, it’s frustrating. Of course, I would love to continue to play for something that’s bigger than myself and represent my country,” Chidom added.

“That means so much to me and my family. But the current federation, I just cannot continue to agree with the way they do business.

“A lot of us have all sent the post around. And pretty much all of us are disappointed and upset with the lack of communication.

“I genuinely don’t know what the other girls are intending to do, but I know that there’s a general sense of frustration and disappointment throughout the entire team, considering that no one has spoken to us.”

After winning three consecutive AfroBasket titles, D’Tigress will pursue a record-equalling fourth in Rwanda when the tournament holds between 28 July and 6 August.

