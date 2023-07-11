D’Tigers followed up their victory over Mali on Sunday with a defeat to hosts Angola in their second game at the ongoing FIBA AfroCan tournament in Angola on Monday.

Angola won 57-48 and have progressed to the 2023 FIBA AfroCan quarterfinals after consecutive wins over Mali and Nigeria. The home-based Nigerian team would have to go through the classification round route for a chance to make it to the quarterfinal.

Poor start

D’Tigers were undone by their sloppy start in Monday’s contest, as the Angolans had built a 19-point lead at halftime, which they never relinquished.

Kanyisola Odufuwa got Nigeria’s only lead with a two-point play, but Glofate Buiamba’s three-pointer put Angola in the lead, and they never looked back.

Though Nigeria rallied to narrow the deficit to a single digit in the last two minutes of the game, it was not enough to deny the host the victory they needed for an early qualification for the quarterfinal stage.

Michael Okiki was the top performer for Nigeria against the Angolans, recording a double-double of 15 points and ten rebounds.

Disappointed coach

Coach Ogoh Odaudu acknowledged Nigeria’s performance was not the best and needed to be improved.

“The game against Angola was tough. We dug ourselves into a hole early in the first two quarters, and we just couldn’t find our way out. You don’t expect to win a basketball game by committing 23 turnovers and giving up 15 offensive boards. We have to do a good job of protecting our board and knowing how to start the game strong. We lost, and we lost very well,” he told the official FIBA website.

D’Tigers will face Gabon on Wednesday at 1 p.m. as they seek a route into the quarterfinals.

