After helping the Miami Heat into the NBA Playoffs final, D’Tigers guard Gabe Vincent has traded Miami for Los Angeles to join the LeBron James-led LA Lakers.

Vincent was in free agency after his contract with the Heat ran out, but he quickly agreed to a $33 million, three-year contract with the 17-time NBA champions.

Speaking to lakers nation, Vincent revealed the move had happened very quickly. “Yeah, I mean, things move quickly. Obviously, we’re only a couple days after free agency started, and pretty much in the same day, my fate was sealed. I got the news, got the call, and was overjoyed. Sharing the news with my family and friends, there’s a lot of excitement around it.”

Vincent averaged 12.7 points throughout the playoffs, though he struggled with injuries and precise shooting against the Denver Nuggets in the 4-1 loss. He shot his highest tally of 29 points in Game 3 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics.

Vincent also spoke about his ambition as he joins the Lakers.

“I think they have a little bit of everything. They have size, they have athleticism, they have leadership, and they got stars. I think I bring a little bit of toughness on defence, I can bring some playmaking, and I can make an open shot. I think I showed in Miami my game’s pretty versatile.

“I can wear a number of hats and play with a number of guys, so I think I can come in just try to impact winning in a number of ways, and every night it might be different depending on how this season shakes out and what roles shake out to be.

“But I think I can impact the game in a positive way with any group on the court, so I’m just looking forward to the opportunity to do that,” he added.

