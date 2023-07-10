A golfer, Uyi Osemewegie, won a brand-new 2022 GS3 SUV car at the 2023 Nigerian Oil and Gas Energy Week Golf Tournament.

The tournament was sponsored by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), and took place on Sunday at the IBB Golf Course in Abuja.

The car, partly sponsored by GAC Motor, is made in Nigeria. Mr Osemewegie emerged as the overall best player in the tournament, scoring H/C 24, with a Gross of 90 and a Nett of 66.

The golf tournament marks the opening of the annual Nigerian Oil and Gas Energy Week Conference and Exhibition organised by DMG Nigeria Events.

This year’s tournament was contested by about 90 elite golfers, made up mostly of stakeholders in the energy and related sectors, and they competed energetically for the prizes.

Speaking on the relevance of the tournament to the NOG Week, the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Simbi Wabote, stated that the intent is to keep key participants fit before they start the main events of the NOG.

He said: “We want people to exercise, we want people to keep fit and hence we sponsor this event to get that excitement before the main NOG.”

He described golf as a very exciting and challenging game that helps players stay healthy. “This is because you walk almost 8 kilometers in a round of golf and we know what walking brings to the system,” he added.

He expressed the hope that the golf tournament, which has now been organised for the third consecutive year, will be kept alive by the organisers of the NOG because of the excitement it brings to golfers and participants at the conference.

Commenting on the main NOG conference, which begins with the Nigerian Content Seminar on Monday, Mr Wabote explained that: “the main idea behind the conference is to listen to policymakers and provide an opportunity for networking.”

He said the oil and gas industry is key to turning around the fortunes of the Nigerian economy.

He added that: “if you start to focus on the oil and gas sector, you need to focus on Nigerian businesses, making them active participants in the oil and gas business.”

Other categories of winners at the tournament include:

Longest drive Ladies: F. Wada

Longest drive Men: Adokiye Ikpoki

Nearest the pin Ladies: F. Wada

Nearest the pin Men: Joe Poroma

Ladies

2nd place nett: H. Kim

Best nett: D. Mamza

Veterans

3rd place nett: H. Abbo

2nd place nett: D. Parradang

Best nett: Y. M. Sanusi

Men

3rd place nett: J. Obue

2nd Place nett: A. Amate

Best nett: B. Obaleye

Gross

Lowest Gross: Mohammed Sulaiman

