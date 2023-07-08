Team Nigeria maintained its outstanding performance at the ongoing 2023 African U-21 Nations Volleyball Championship (Zone 3) in Niamey, Niger Republic. Nigeria’s women’s team defeated the Niger Republic 3-0 (25-4, 25-11, 25-4) to earn her second straight victory on Friday night.

Rakiya Muhammad, the head coach of the Nigerian squad, stated after the victory that her side will continue to fight when they face the Benin Republic on Saturday. In their first encounter, Nigeria defeated Ghana 3-0 (25-11, 25-15, 25-8).

The coach said the bench and the starting lineup helped alter the court’s plot.

“I feel happy that we are able to beat the Niger Republic. You can see that they brought their supporters to cheer them up.

“The girls were not intimidated by the crowd, and it did not move them a bit. When you see the scoreline, we beat them in all three sets and had very good results. With this, we are through to the final.

“The substitute I brought in played very well, even the starting six, because, in a competition, you concentrate only on your starting six. The bench came in to do its best.

“We are facing our neighbours with a game to play, now that we know we are through to the final, but we are going to fight for supremacy, and we will beat them,” she said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

