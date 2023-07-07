Oluwaseun Ogunsakin, a talented 14-year-old Nigerian tennis player, has been denied a French visa after valid documentation was submitted; a decision that jeopardises his participation in a crucial six-week-long European circuit tournament.

The French embassy in Nigeria denied the top tennis player visa despite an official request by the Nigerian foreign affairs ministry.

The foreign affairs ministry had issued a note verbale in support of the player’s application based on the request of the Ministry of Sports and Youth Development.

Ogunsakin of the Aurum Tennis Academy in Abuja is travelling to compete in the International Tennis Federation (ITF)‘s junior circuit, participate in a training camp and compete in a series of tournaments in France, Germany, and Belgium.

Despite submitting all the necessary travel documents, including a note verbale from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, his visa application was rejected by the French Embassy in Nigeria.

The embassy cited “reasonable doubts” about the reliability and authenticity of his travel document as the basis for their decision. The embassy did not say which of the documents he submitted is unreliable.

The Aurum Tennis Academy’s General Manager, Richfield Dongo, expressed disappointment at the setback and emphasised Ogunsakin’s immense potential and the opportunities the tournaments would have provided for his career progression.

However, the academy plans to appeal the visa refusal and remains hopeful that Ogunsakin will be able to participate in the remaining aspects of the tournament if the embassy reconsiders its decision.

Ogunsakin has increasingly established himself in the Nigerian and African tennis scenes, as seen by his improving ranking.

He was ranked Number 7 in Africa before joining the Aurum Tennis Academy, but he has since risen to the top of the African 14 & Under Circuit, winning two ITF tournaments and the African Junior Championship.

He is now ranked Number 2 in Nigeria’s 18 & Under Circuit and number 857 in the world by the ITF.

The player’s planned European travels is to enable him to participate in a six-week training camp and in competitions in France, Germany, and Belgium under the aegis of the Young Stars Association (YSA).

The tour would help him improve his world ranking and progress in his tennis career. But despite the visa setback, Ogunsakin’s participation in the upcoming tournaments remains confirmed by the organisers.

The letter from the ITF reads, “This is to confirm that Oluwaseun Ogunsakin Peter is a member of the ITF/ATF 14 & Under Team competing in France, Germany, and Belgium from the 6th of July to the 13th of August 2023.”

It also listed the six tournaments, dates, and duration. TEJT 14&U Marnes La Coquette, TEJT 16&U Blois, and TEJT 14&U Annecy hold in France; TEJT 14&U Duren in Germany; and TEJT 14&U Hasselt in Belgium between 6 July and 13 August.

In the letter, the GSPDP/ITF/ATF 14 & Under Team also assured responsibility for Ogunsakin’s welfare and coverage of all costs related to transportation, meals, and lodging during the tour.

“The GSPDP/ITF will hold itself fully responsible for the above-named player while he/she is on this tour, and the GSPDP/ITF is responsible for all costs relating to transportation and all meal and lodging expenses. We would therefore appreciate it if you would issue Oluwaseun Ogunsakin Peter with the necessary visa to obtain entry into your country.” Dermot Sweeney, the Technical Director, Training Centres, and Players signed the letter on ITF’s behalf.

The Nigerian tennis community eagerly awaits a favourable resolution from the French Embassy as Ogunsakin hopes to continue his development by leveraging on opportunities to compete on the international stage.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacts

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it said it will take up the matter.

“Let us take up the matter through diplomatic channels,” the acting permanent secretary of the ministry, Samson Itegbojes aid. “You never know what the reservations of the mission are. Every country reserves the right to deny anyone visa irrespective of the status.”

Embassy of France speaks

The spokesperson for the French Embassy in Nigeria, Franck Aubry, in a telephone interview with this newspaper requested for the details of 13-year-old Ogunsakin adding that he is sure that there is a good reason for the refusal.

