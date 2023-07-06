The duo of Tobi Amusan and Chukwuebuka Enekwechi on Wednesday successfully defended their Nigerian titles on Day 1 of action at the ongoing national trials in Benin City, Edo State, ahead of the World Athletics Championships.

Both athletes repeated dominant performances, with Amusan breezing almost effortlessly to her third consecutive National title in the Women’s Hurdles event. Enekwechi also powered to his third consecutive National title in the Shot Put event.

With the Athletics Federation of Nigeria already sounding it loud and clear that any athlete who fails to make it to the national trials will not be considered for a place in the team to Budapest, many were glad to see the country’s creme of elite athletes converge in Benin City for the second consecutive year.

Easy Breezy

Amusan returned to action on home soil for the first time since breaking the World Record in Oregon last year, and she was the cynosure of all eyes at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium. While her choice of orange hair made her easily identifiable, Amusan’s performance also did the talking for her.

She hardly broke a sweat to emerge champion again, strolling to a win in 12.70s. Even though 12.70 isn’t fast enough by Amusan’s standards, her closest competitor, Faith Osamuyi, came a distant 2nd in 13.90s as Kemi Francis-Petersen came third 3rd in 14.14s.

Ahead in the game

For Enekwechi, he successfully defended his Nigerian title, winning the men’s Shot Put by throwing a distance of 21.09m.

Enekwechi has consistently been throwing over 21 meters, which is encouraging in the build-up to the World Championships in Budapest.

The 30-year-old has won four Nigerian titles since his first claim in Sapele in 2016.

While it was outrightly an ‘easy’ ride for Amusan and Enekwechi in their respective events, the men’s 100m event produced arguably the fiercest competition on the opening day of action.

Itsekiri dethrones Ashe

In the highly anticipated men’s 100m final, Usheoritse Itsekiri equalled his 100m Personal Best (PB), running a solid 10.02s to claim his 2nd National title.

Itsekiri looked good, running the fastest in the men’s 100m semis after winning Heat 2 in 10.12s. In the final, he held firm and pulled away to reclaim the title he first won in 2019, with Seye Ogunlewe (10.11s) and Alaba Akintola (10.12s) following in second and third positions, respectively.

Favour Ashe, who was the reigning champion going into Wednesday’s race, finished fourth in 10.13s

With the absence of those many will term as ‘favourites’, Blessing Ogundiran seized the moment and emerged champion in the women’s 100m, taking her first national title.

Ogundiran claimed victory with a winning time of 11.50s as she finished ahead of African U-18 100m/200m champion Faith Okwose and African record holder in the Long Jump, Ese Brume.

Also, on Day 1, Johnson Nnamani ran the fastest time of the men’s 400m heats, clocking a new PB of 46.13s.

Daniel Atinaya and African U-18 Champion Samuel Ogazi won their respective heat races.

For the women, Imaobong Nse-Uko and Patience Okon-George are all course, to fight for the national title in Benin City.

Elsewhere, the duo of Prosper Ekporere and Wisdom Great Musa qualified for the final of the men’s 110m Hurdles, winning their respective heats.

