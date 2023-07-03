Despite facing disappointment in the just-concluded Zone, 3 FIBA AfroCan qualifiers in Abidjan, Nigeria’s home-based national men’s basketball team has received a lifeline.

The home-based D’Tigers were handed one of the two wildcards and will now be at the upcoming FIBA AfroCan tournament billed to take place in Angola from 8 to 16 July 2023.

The home-based D’Tigers find themselves in Group B, where they will face tough matches against Mali and the host nation, Angola.

This group promises to be a battleground for basketball supremacy as each team fights to secure a spot in the knockout stage.

Meanwhile, Group A comprises an intriguing trio of teams: Kenya, Gabon, and Cote d’Ivoire. These nations will undoubtedly provide exciting matchups and intense on-court battles as they vie for dominance.

In Group C, basketball enthusiasts can look forward to witnessing Morocco, Tunisia, and Rwanda clash in what promises to be an exciting contest.

The last group, Group D, comprises Congo DR, Mozambique, and Cameroon.

FIBA reserves the tournament for players plying their trade in their country’s domestic leagues.

Initial heartache

Benin’s victory over Guinea with a commanding scoreline of 85-67 on Sunday paved the way for Nigeria to have a chance at qualifying for the FIBA AfroCan without needing a wild card.

It was up to the D’Tigers to seize the opportunity by defeating Côte d’Ivoire and topping the group.

Unfortunately, the Nigerian lads fell short, losing 74-65, while the Ivorians secured the Zone 3 ticket to FIBA AfroCan with a perfect record of three wins from three games.

Given the limited time for preparation before the qualifiers, the D’Tigers will do well to seize the lifeline of qualifying through the ‘backdoor’. But the Nigeria Basketball Federation’s (NBBF) responsibility is to inspire the players to give their best in Angola.

