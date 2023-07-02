In a sport dominated by men, Adijat Gbadamosi, the first female Nigerian boxer to claim an African title is gradually fighting her way into the global reckoning.

Fresh from her historic outing in Accra, Ghana, where she won the African Boxing Union (ABU) title, ‘Gbija’, as she is fondly called, is fired up for even more success.

Meet and Greet

During a ‘Meet and Greet’ session organised in Lagos by her promoters, Monarch Events and Promotions, the new African boxing queen shared her inspiring journey, aspirations, and the challenges she has faced along the way.

Starting from her historic victory in Ghana, Gbadamosi attributed the feat to hard work and most especially the opportunity availed her by her manager, Stanley Williams, who doubles as the CEO of Monarch Events and Promotions.

“I must say I trained hard for it because I didn’t want to lose the opportunity my manager gave me to fight for the ABU title. We didn’t plan it at all this year, we thought it would be next year. Words cannot explain how happy I am to have this title,” she said.

Huge potentials

For those who have followed Gbadamosi’s career progression over the years, they would testify to her great potential at becoming one of the best female boxers in the world if well supported.

At the 2018 All-African Youth Game in Algeria, she won a Gold and repeated the same feat at the All-African Championship in Morocco, the same year before going on to the Youth Olympics in Argentina where she won a Silver medal.

Though her ‘gentle’ face and soft voice are a sharp contrast to the heavy punches she is known for, Gbadamosi also spoke about how she became a boxer.

When asked the reason why she ventured into a supposed dangerous sport like boxing, she said: “I don’t think there is a reason for that.

“When I started this I just saw people training and I loved it. I went to my parents and told them that I wanted to box. They asked me why and I said I didn’t know why. I just loved the way they were training and I wanted to join them, and that was it.”

Bumpy road

Though Gbija is happy with the choice she made, she admits it has come with its fair share of challenges and some still query her decision to venture into boxing.

She revealed that it has not always been easy but she remains thankful for the positive turn her career has taken with hard work and invaluable support from everyone around her; especially her brother and manager, Stanley Williams.

“Sometimes when I felt like quitting; I go home and cry. My brother kept encouraging me because at some point I wanted to just give up. He will tell me that I have gone too far to give up now, that the years I have put in will now be a waste of my time. I didn’t learn any trade or any other things, I am just focused on boxing so I have to focus and make it work. Now I got signed by Monarch Promotions and it is a privilege for me. I’m very happy,” Gbadamosi said.

The new ABU champion also highlighted the scepticism she sometimes faced from friends who find it hard to believe she is a boxer due to her stature.

“Some of my friends don’t believe I’m a boxer because of my stature. They always think I must have cuts on my eyes or injuries on my face to show I am a boxer but I’m not a street fighter so I don’t have all that like they do.”

More work

As it is popularly said that getting to the top is hard but staying there is harder, Gbadamosi knows that maintaining her status at the top will require relentless effort.

She plans to intensify her training, acknowledging the hard work ahead as she prepares to defend her newly acquired title.

“My training has to be harder than before because I have to defend this title that I am holding and it is going to be very hard work,” she affirmed.

State of boxing

On the state of boxing in Nigeria, Gbadamosi acknowledged it is plagued with a myriad of challenges.

However, she commended certain promoters for their efforts to uplift and support boxers, recognising their role in improving the sport.

Nonetheless, Gbadamosi expressed her disappointment, noting that female boxers often face unjust treatment.

She highlighted instances where individuals offered to assist her but expected sex in return.

She said: “There is a lot of shit that always happens for the female boxers. People that want to help will be like you have to give me something if you want me to help you. It has happened to me as well. What I tell them is if you are the one to help me you won’t ask for such.”

Education still key

Even as fame and cash are gradually trickling in, education remains an important aspect of Gbadamosi’s life.

Although she had plans to continue her studies in 2018, the passing of her father disrupted her plans. However, she expressed her intent to resume her education, possibly in the upcoming year, as she strives to strike a balance between her academic pursuits and boxing career.

The African champion said her ambition is to become the best in the sport as she hopes to conquer the world in the boxing ring sooner than anyone would imagine.

With her eyes fixed on the future, Gbadamosi affirms her desire to become a world champion.

Her determination and drive fuel her ambitions, and she remains focused on becoming the first female Nigerian to hold a world title.

