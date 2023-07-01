Team Nigeria emerged as the 5th overall placed team at the 2nd African Beach Games, which ended on Saturday in Hammamet, Tunisia
The Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Tony Nezianya, noted this commendable achievement represents a significant improvement from the previous edition of the games in Cape Verde, where Nigeria finished seventh on the medals table with only one gold medal.
This time, the Nigerian contingent demonstrated their sporting prowess across a range of disciplines, amassing 12 medals, comprising six gold, three silver, and three bronze.
The achievements spanned various sports, highlighting Nigeria’s athletes’ versatility and capability.
Team Nigeria hit the ground running in Tunisia, where Oluwadamilola Oyedepo and Kayode Samuel delivered the country’s first gold medal in the Badminton Mixed Doubles event.
Sunday Chibuzo and Simeon Akinsola also delivered gold for Nigeria in the Men’s Triple event.
In the enthralling sport of Tecqball, Nigeria continued to shine, earning gold and two silver medals, dazzling spectators with their exceptional technique and agility.
The Wrestling events proved to be another highlight for Nigeria, as the country’s wrestlers emerged as true champions, claiming two gold medals and showcasing exceptional skill, technique, and determination.
These remarkable achievements, among others, highlight Nigeria’s commitment to sporting excellence and bring immense pride to the nation.
Habu Gumel, President of the NOC, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Nigerian athletes for their outstanding performance.
He promised to ensure the good outing recorded in Tunisia will serve as a tonic to inspire and ignite a passion for beach sports and sports generally within the Nigerian population.
