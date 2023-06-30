Nigeria’s Tobiloba Amusan on Friday finished second in her maiden outing in the Diamond League this season.

Racing alongside fierce rivals like Jasmine Camacho-Quinn and America’s Tia Jones in Lusanne, Amusan equalled her season-best time of 12.47sec.

Unfortunately, the time posted by the reigning World Champion was only good for a second position behind reigning Olympic Champion Camacho-Quinn, who breezed to a winning time of 12.40sec.

America’s Tia Jones finished in the third position with a time of 12.51.

Just 72 hours earlier in Ostrava, the trio of Amusan, Camacho-Quinn, and Jones were also in action at the World Continental meeting where the Puerto Rican carried the day.

While Jones finished ahead of Amusan in Ostrava, the reverse was the case for Lausanne on Friday.

As the countdown to the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, continues, many will be keen to see how the Amusan and Camacho-Quinn rivalry plays out in the build-up before climaxing at the global showpiece.

Amusan’s stunning performance at the last World Championships in Oregon is still fresh in the memories of many waiting to see if the Nigerian star can do it again or whether she will be dethroned by her numerous rivals, breathing down her neck always.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

