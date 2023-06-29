After many years of heroic performances on wrestling mats across Africa and beyond, legendary Nigerian wrestler Blessing Oborududu gradually extends her dominance into other spheres.

At the ongoing African Beach Games in Tunisia, Ms Oborududu won a historic gold medal, and she is understandably over the heels with her latest achievement.

Ms Oborududu, in a Facebook post on Thursday, described the gold medal from the African Beach Games as a special one as it is the first time she is competing in the sand.

She wrote: ”Another gold in the bag!!!!💃💃💃 Glory to God for yet another addition and new win in my career.

”This win is quite personal to me, as this is my first hand trying beach wrestling. I stepped on the sand with hope, as usual. Well, I’m here to wrestle, so let me give it my best shot like I always do on the mat, “I said to myself. And guess what? I won gold in the ongoing African Beach Wrestling (Games), Tunisia 2023.”

Team Nigeria shining

According to the additional information provided by Tony Nezianya, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Nigeria experienced a fruitful harvest of gold medals at the 2nd African Beach Games.

In addition to their previous gold in Tecqball, Nigeria has now secured three more gold medals.

The mixed relay event saw Nigeria dominate with 80 points, narrowly defeating South Africa, which scored 78 points.

Nigeria’s success continued in wrestling, as Blessing Oborodudu (70 kg) and Esther Kolawole (60 kg) emerged as champions in their respective weight categories, securing gold medals through knockout victories.

South Africa settled for a silver medal in the wrestling competition.

These victories have also allowed Nigeria and South Africa to compete in the upcoming Association of National Olympic Committee (ANOC) World Beach Games.

This global event will occur from 4-12 August 2023 in Bali, Indonesia.

Apart from the gold medals, Nigeria has also won two silver medals and a bronze in water sports, resulting in a strong overall performance.

Habu Gumel, President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, expressed his excitement and praised the hard work and dedication of the Nigerian athletes.

He acknowledged their tremendous efforts in reaching this stage of success.

