Former Nigerian boxer Jeremiah Okorodudu’s death on Wednesday, 28 June, at a private hospital in Surulere, has been confirmed by his wife, Adenike.

Okorodudu died at 64 after battling a foot ulcer.

According to Adenike, the deceased’s wife, the boxer had battled a partial stroke and diabetes for the last two years before he died just before a scheduled surgery to amputate his leg.

“Jerry really suffered. For the past two years, he had partial stroke and diabetes.”

“His leg was supposed to have been amputated on Saturday, but he gave up the ghost this night at the hospital we took him to in Lawanson in Surulere.

The Secretary-General of the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control and the President of the West Africa Boxing Union, Remi Aboderin, also said the association was shocked at his demise despite the positive reviews on his health status.

“It is true about his death. I just confirmed it after you called me, and I reached out to some colleagues.

“It is unfortunate that he died this way, and I am actually lost for words. May his soul rest in peace.”

However, Adenike revealed to Punch that her husband’s body had been seized at the Private hospital because of the N600,000 debt.

“He is dead now, but we still need to pay N600,000 to get his body out of the hospital.”

Okorodudu, during his prime as a boxer, represented Nigeria at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games, where he competed in the middleweight category. But earlier in 1982, he won a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games in Brisbane, Australia.

Okorodudu also won gold at the 1979 National Sports Festival in Ibadan.

