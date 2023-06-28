Nigeria’s Tobiloba Amusan ran a season’s best time of 12.47 seconds at Ostrava’s Golden Spike meeting on Tuesday, but it wasn’t fast enough to give her the number one position in the women’s hurdles event.

Instead, Amusan’s strong rival, Olympic women’s 100m hurdles gold medalist Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico, won the thrilling race in a blistering time of 12.42 seconds.

Quinn finished ahead of Tia Jones of the United States, who clocked 12.44 seconds, while Amusan settled for the third position.

2019 world champion Nia Ali of the United States finished a distant fourth in 12.75 seconds at the Mestsky Stadion in the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting.

Amusan held her own until the latter stages of the race, when Camacho-Quinn and Jones went past her.

Despite coming in third, Amusan appears pleased with her steady improvement this season and is looking forward to her first appearance in the Diamond League.

Amusan will be up against Camacho-Quinn and Jones again at the Diamond League meet in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Friday, where another explosive race is anticipated.

Other remarkable wins

Meanwhile, in some of the other highlights from the Ostrava Meet, there were meeting records for Sweden’s Mondo Duplantis, Ethiopia’s Diribe Welteji, Slovenia’s Kristjan Čeh, and America’s Ryan Crouser.

Duplantis, the reigning Olympic and world champion in the men’s pole vault, won again in Ostrava with a distance of 6.12 metres, the leading mark in the world this season.

Kurtis Marschall finished second on countback, ahead of Ernest Obiena of the Philippines.

Elsewhere, the women’s 1500m was won by Welteji with a relentless finish in 3 min 57.38 sec.

World champion Kristjan Čeh, fresh from setting a Championship record of 69.94m at the European Athletics Team Championships in Chorzów, won the Discuss event with 68.55m.

Crouser, the world and Olympic men’s shot put champion, threw a new mark of 22.63m, with New Zealand’s Commonwealth Games gold medallist Tom Walsh second on 22.15m.

Home men’s javelin thrower Jakub Vadlejch, the Olympic silver medallist and world bronze medallist, won on the night with a distance of 81.93m.

Saul Ordonez of Spain won the concluding men’s 800m in 1:44.85s from Simone Barontini of Italy, who finished in 1:45.03s.

Britons Elliot Giles and Neil Gourley were third and fourth respectively with a time of 1:45.03s and 1:45.49s.

Britain’s Jesse Knight won the women’s 400m hurdles in 54.96s while Zambia’s Commonwealth champion Muzala Samukonga won the men’s 400m in 45.05s.

