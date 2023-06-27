World record holder Tobi Amusan is set to go full throttle at two major events in Ostrava, Czech Republic and Lausanne, Switzerland, in the coming days.

Amusan, who showed a glimpse of her record-breaking capabilities at the recent meet in Jamaica, where she breezed to a winning time of 12.57s (Season Best), will be among the stars on parade at the Golden Spikes Meet in Ostrava on Tuesday, 27 June.

Ostrava Meet

The Golden Spikes Meet is a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting, which means it is one of the highest-level track and field meets in the world.

The field for the women’s 100m hurdles event is very strong, and Amusan will embrace the challenge to post a faster time and a win.

The ‘Tobi Express’ will be looking to improve on her Season Best time as she comes up against heavyweights such as Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, former world champion Nia Ali, and US sensation Tia Jones at the Ostrava Meet.

Diamond League showdown

In addition to the Golden Spikes Meet, Amusan will also compete at the Lausanne Diamond League on Friday, 30 June. The 100m hurdles event in Lausanne is Amusan’s first outing in the Diamond League this season.

The Diamond League is the top-tier track and field circuit in the world, and the Lausanne meet is one of the most prestigious events on the calendar.

Amusan, a back-to-back winner of the Diamond League trophy, will look to continue her strong season and add another win to her resume.

Confirming her scheduled appearances at the two important meets, Amusan, on her official Facebook page on Monday, wrote:

“In God I trust! 🙏🏽

I will be competing at the Golden Spikes Meet in Ostrava tomorrow, Jun 27th and Lausanne Diamond League on Friday.”

Global icon

Amusan has attracted global attention wherever she races since coming off a strong performance at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, where she won gold in a wind-assisted time of 12.06 seconds.

She also set a new world record of 12.12 seconds in the semifinals of that meet.

Amusan is proudly the first Nigerian to win a world championship gold medal in an athletics event, and she is the current African, Commonwealth, and world record holder in the women’s 100m hurdles.

