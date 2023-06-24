Oyo and Delta states’ men and women teams have emerged champions of 2023 BetKing 3×3 Wheelchair Basketball National Championship which was held at the outdoor Sports Hall of Alake Sports Centre in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Oyo State defeated Lagos State 10-1 to lift the trophy in the men’s category, while Delta State defeated Oyo State 3-2 to win the women’s category.

Osun State came down from three points to beat Abuja 7-5 to seal third position in the men’s category, while Imo State pummeled Kwara State 5-1 to settle for third position in the women’s category.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the President of the Wheelchair Basketball Federation of Nigeria, Seyi Johnson, said the championship was an opportunity for the players to get the opportunity to represent Nigeria at the African Para Games in Ghana next September.

He said the current board is working round the clock to ensure Nigeria returns to its rightful position in Africa.

Mr Johnson said, “The current board plans to leave a legacy in Wheelchair Basketball; the journey has been tedious, but we are optimistic about making a mark. We are ready to organise various championships across the country. Wheelchair Basketball will make Nigeria proud and will be a thing of joy and pride to sports in this country.

“Impossibility is not in my dictionary, and I got the philosophy from my boss, Hon. Bukola Olopade. He told me when people say there is no way, I should create a path, and I think I am creating a way in Wheelchair Basketball.”

He continued, “Ahead of the African Para Games in Ghana, the national coaches are on the ground to monitor the players and sports talents. After two weeks of rest, the players will resume camp because we dream of attending the Para Games and qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics. We have identified and want to work on our weak links before the African Para Games.

Meanwhile, winners in both categories went home with a trophy and N500,000; the first runners-up pocketed N300,000, while the second runners-up went home with N200,000.

