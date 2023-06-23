Former President of the Wheelchair Basketball Federation of Nigeria (WBFN), Bukola Olopade, has announced that winners of the ongoing BetKing 3×3 Wheelchair Basketball National Championship will pocket N2.2 million.

The former Ogun State Commissioner for Youths and Sport made the pronouncement during the Wheelchair Basketball National Championship at the Alake Sports Centre on Friday.

Mr Olopade said the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, is passionate about sports and supports persons with disabilities.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nilayo Sports Management Limited said his partnership with the current board led by Seyi Johnson would produce positive results.

He said, “I do not know what the prize money for this championship is, but from my pocket, on behalf of the Governor of Ogun State, His Excellency Dapo Abiodun, I will support this event with the sum of 2.2 million naira.

Meanwhile, the President of the Wheelchair Basketball Federation of Nigeria, Seyi Johnson, said the championship in Abeokuta became necessary to give the opportunity to wheelchair basketball players who have not participated in any championship for over a decade.

He said the championship would give a sense of belonging to players scattered across the country.

“One of my mandates before becoming President of the Federation was to qualify Nigeria for major international championships and stage national championship,” he said

“The essence of the Abeokuta Championship is to give opportunity to various players who have been inactive over the years and expose them to the game they once loved.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

