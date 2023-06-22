Nigeria’s Adijat Gbadamosi has entered the history books as the country’s first woman to win an African boxing title.

History maker

Fondly known as ‘Dija’, Gbadamosi achieved this remarkable feat during the third edition of the ‘King of the Ring’ series, organised by Monarch Events and Promotions, in Accra, Ghana.

Gbadamosi, a 2018 youth Olympic Silver medallist, won the Africa Super Bantamweight female title dramatically as the co-main event at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Gbadamosi stunned her Zimbabwean opponent, Patience Mastara, with a spectacular knockout strike in the fifth round of their ten-round fight.

While fans were on the edge of their seats seeing Gbadamosi win, they were even more excited about the main event.

Fast knock out

The highly anticipated World Boxing Council (WBC) Silver Super Flyweight Championship title fight featured Tasif Khan, a Pakistani boxer based in Bradford, England.

Khan, who currently holds the WBO Africa Super Flyweight title, added another accolade to his name by winning the prestigious WBC Silver Super Flyweight title.

Khan demonstrated his experience and skill in the ring as he knocked out his Venezuelan opponent, David Barreto, in the second round of their scheduled twelve-round bout.

Barreto struggled to recover after being dropped in the first round and was knocked down twice in the second round.

The Belgian referee, Brahim Ait Hadi, waved off the fight, crowning Khan as the new champion.

The presence of the WBC Vice President and President of the Africa Boxing Union (ABU), Houcine Houichi, added to the significance of the victory.

Other winners

The event also saw other notable winners like Victor Beneth of Nigeria, who secured a unanimous decision over Ghana’s Moses Kwaku in the Light Heavyweight category, creating a spirited Nigeria versus Ghana rivalry. They recognised this thrilling bout as the best fight of the night.

Additionally, Manchester-based Ezra ‘Nigerian King’ Arenyeka dominated his Super Middleweight division matchup against Philibert Sodjinou from Benin Republic, achieving a first-round TKO. With this win, Arenyeka maintained his unbeaten record of 11-0, with nine knockouts.

In a Super Lightweight contest, Temirzhan Baimolda from Kazakhstan emerged victorious over Komlangan Hounkpatin of Togo, securing a unanimous decision after eight rounds.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Prince Oko Nartey showcased his power by technically knocking out Felix Mankatah, who failed to come out for the fourth round, retiring at the end of the third in their scheduled eight-round bout.

The undercard bouts involving Ghanaian fighters added further excitement to the event. Isaac Commey claimed a TKO victory against Kofi Ansah Raymond in a Super Welterweight contest.

Fosu Thompson secured a knockout win over Samuel Lartei Lartey in the Welterweight division, while Faisal Abubakari extended his unbeaten record to 14-0, with 12 knockouts, by winning via TKO against Enoch Lamptey in another Super Lightweight bout.

To further ignite the atmosphere, the audience was treated to an electrifying performance by Ghanaian music sensation Stone Bwoy. Nigerian acts Jumabee, B-Tone, and C-Prince also left their mark, making the King of the Ring 3 event a memorable experience for all.

Following two successful editions in Lagos, Nigeria, and now Accra, Ghana, the organisers of the King of the Ring series have named South Africa as the preferred location for the next iteration.

