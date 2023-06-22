Nigeria will participate in 11 events at the 2nd African Beach Games, scheduled between 22 and 30 June in Temament, Tunisia, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja by Tony Nezianya, Public Relations Officer (PRO), Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), who said the Games were organised by the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA).

Nezianya disclosed that the President of the NOC, Habu Gumel, is expected to lead Team Nigeria to the Games, which would serve as a crucial qualification phase for the upcoming ANOC World Beach Games in Bali, Indonesia, scheduled for between 4 and 12 August 2023.

“Not less than 11 events will be on offer, where athletes will showcase their talents on the beautiful beaches of Tunisia.

“The events cover a wide range of sports, ensuring a diverse and exciting competition for participants and spectators alike.

“First on the list is the high-energy sport of Beach Volleyball, where Nigeria will be represented by a skilled team of 12 players.

“Following closely is Beach Handball, with a talented squad of 10 players ready to showcase their exceptional skills on the sand.

“In addition to these dynamic team sports, Nigeria will also compete in individual events, while air badminton will see three players from Nigeria demonstrating their agility, quick reflexes, and finesse,” Nezianya stated.

The NOC image maker said a solitary athlete would represent the country in Kata Karate (traditional martial art).

He also stated that the open water would provide an exhilarating challenge for Nigerian athletes participating in Open Water Swimming.

“The country will have four determined swimmers diving into the waves, seeking to conquer the demanding nature of the sport.

“The thrill continues with the inclusion of Teqball, a relatively new sport that combines elements of soccer and table tennis.

“Nigeria will field a competitive team of three players, who will battle it against the other nations in this unique and exciting sport.

“With Tennis, four skilled Nigerian athletes will make their mark on the sandy courts, showcasing their power, precision, and strategy against tough opponents.

“Ocean Racing-a daring and physically demanding water sport, will feature two athletes representing Nigeria’s competitive spirit,” he stated.

Four athletes will fly the country’s flag in Rowing Beach Sprint, with three wrestlers participating in the wrestling event.

NAN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

