The sixth day of the World Table Tennis Contender Lagos, started in blockbuster fashion as the players came well-prepared for the duels but there were still shocks and upsets in some of the games played on Saturday.

Surprising Results

The morning games began with the men’s and women’s singles quarter-final round which saw eight games played.

The day’s first upset saw Indian world no. 134 Harmeet Desai defeat Chinese world no. 26 Xiang Peng 3-1 (11-7, 5-11, 11-7, 11-1) on table two, in a show of strength and character.

Another upset was recorded when German world no. 17 Patrick Franziska lost to China’s world no. 35 Zhou Qihao 1-3 (9-11, 11-9, 8-11, 10-12) in what was another thrilling encounter.

In the other games, German fans’ favourite and world no.14 Dimitrij Ovtcharov strolled past World no. 20 Chinese Taipei Chuang Chih Yuan 3-0 (11-7, 13-11, 11-8) in an authoritative display.

The most fascinating clash of the round was the duel between world no. 60, Denmark’s Jonathan Groth and Chinese world no. 106 Sun Wen which ended in the Dane’s favour 3-2 (11-9, 11-13, 6-11, 14-12, 14-12).

It was a clash which had the Lagos crowd on their feet from start to finish in support of the Danish international Groth, as he has quite built a fan base in Lagos with his progressive play and his acknowledgement of their support after play always.

The Dane admitted that his enthralling victory over Sun Wien was one of the craziest matches he’s ever played in his career. He will face another Chinese Zhou Qihao in the Semi-final

The women’s category also had its own upset as lowly ranked Li Yake of China defeated world no. 45 Slovakian, Barbora Balazova 3-1 (11-7, 7-11, 11-9, 11-7) in a shocking encounter for the Slovakian and the watching crowd.

The morning games were rounded off by four men’s and women’s doubles semifinal games.

There was just an upset as a Chinese quartet did battle. Third-seeded pair Yuan Licen and Xiang Peng, defeated Kinsmen, second-seeded pair, Xu Yingbin and Lin Shidong 3-1 (12-10, 11-4, 6-11, 11-8).

The other games went smoothly as the regular suspects, the first seeds in the men’s and women’s doubles both went through to the finals.

Afternoon Games

The afternoon games began with the mouthwatering semifinal duels in the men’s and women’s singles, before the grand finale of the mixed doubles.

In what was a keenly contested semifinal duel all-round, the game between China’s world no. 35 Zhou Qihao against Denmark’s world no. 60 Jonathan Groth stood out, as it kept the audience at the edge of their seats.

The Dane and crowd favourite finally succumbed to a 3-1 (11-7, 12-14, 11-7, 11-5) loss, after coming back from a set down, in a game that was just a step above his paygrade.

Winner Zhou Qihao will, on Sunday, face Dimitrij Ovtcharov who defeated the upset king of the tournament, Harmeet Desai, in straight sets 3-0 (11-7, 11-6, 11-9).

Meanwhile, in the women’s singles semifinals, Li Yake advanced to the final after defeating compatriot Wang Xiatong in the battle of the underdogs, in straight sets 3-0 (11-6, 11-7, 11-9).

On Sunday, Li Yake will be up against top seed and world no. 20 Shin Yubin from Korea for the gold medal.

Yubin advanced to the final after defeating compatriot Kim Nayeong in a tense end-to-end game 3-1 (12-10, 8-11, 11-9, 11-7).

The mixed doubles final was the last game of the day and saw another upset in the final.

Chinese mixed doubles specialists Xiang Peng and Liu Weshan went toe to toe against top-seeded Korean duo Jang Woojin and Jeon Jihee in frantic opening first two sets.

The game had it all, but it was the Chinese pair who took home the gold, in another major upset, at the expense of their more illustrious opponents from Korea, winning 3-1 (11-9, 10-12, 11-6, 12-10) in what was a befitting finale to the day’s games.

Grand Finale

Sunday, the last day of action at the WTT Contender Lagos, promises to be electrifying and will possibly spring some surprises if the trend of happenings in the previous days is anything to go by.

The day’s games begin with the women’s doubles final, which will see Chinese duo Fan Siqi and Liu Weishan try to outfox their more illustrious opponent and the top-seeded duo from Korea, Jeon Jihee and Shin Yubin.

The men’s doubles finals will see another Asian battle as Chinese duo Yuan Licen and Xiang Peng will try to upstage top seed duo Jang Woojin and Lim Jonghoon from Korea for gold.

The games would be rounded by the men’s and women’s singles finals which will see Chinese lowly rated Li Yake go toe to toe with Korean top seed Shin Yubin for the crown.

The men’s singles final would wrap up the day at the WTT Contender Lagos, in what promises to be a flaming final.

The former world no. 1, and current world no. 14 Dimitrij Ovtcharov will battle with world no. 24 Zhou Qihao of China who is in fine form.

Ovtcharov will be hoping for the gold as he continues his long journey, on his way back to the top of the world where he once was.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

