The Day Four of action at the ongoing World Table Tennis Contender in Lagos produced a handful of upsets while the men were literally separated from the boys on Thursday.

Despite the torrential rain across the metropolis, the electrifying atmosphere at the venue was maintained from start to finish as most of the highly rated table tennis superstars justified their high rankings.

It wasn’t the best of days for the home contingent who participated in 12 games, men and women’s singles, doubles, and mixed doubles, losing all except, a game in the men’s doubles which had a quartet of Nigerians, paired up against one another.

The day’s biggest upset saw the lowly ranked duo of Amadi Omeh and Azeez Solanke defeat their more illustrious kinsmen, and the highest ranked Nigerian men in the tournament, world no 75 Mati Taiwo, and world no 155 Olajide Omotayo, 3-2 (8-11, 11-7, 11-8, 2-11, 11-8) in what was a fierce duel.

The Italy and Portugal based duo of Omotayo and Mati despite their best efforts couldn’t also go past their more established opponents in the singles round of 32 as they both lost 1-3 (7-11, 9-11, 12-10, 8-11), 0-3 (4-11, 1-11, 7-11), to Indian Manav Thakkar, and German Patrick Franziska respectively

It was a duel above their pay grade.

The Nigerian upset was a prelude, to what was to come in a mini day of upsets as Slovenia’s world no 13, Darko Jorgic lost against China’s world no 106 Sun Wen 2-3 (2-11, 6-11, 11-4, 11-8, 7-11) in what was surely the biggest upset of the day, leaving the home crowd astounded.

The highest ranked player on tour Jang Woo Jin showed why he is currently 13th in the world as he dispatched Denmark’s world no 48 Anders Lind 3-0 (12-10, 11-6, 11-7) in what was a game of tactical show off.

Special mentions to highest ranked female on tour Shin Yu Bin, and Egyptian dynamic duo Dina Meshref, and Hana Goda who overcame tough opponents on their way to victory.

The day’s games were rounded of with the men’s doubles which had no other surprises in store.

Upcoming contests

Mouthwatering encounters awaits on Friday, day five, as it would see about 27 games played in all the categories, with all the top tennis players on show as well.

The only downside would be the participation of just two home players in the men’s doubles quarterfinals, Amadi Omeh and Azeez Solanke.

Trust the home crowd to do a good job roaring them on against their more illustrious opponents from Korea Jang Woojin and Lim Jonghoon.

