Fast-rising Nigeria table tennis star Mati Taiwo has taken up the tough challenge of filling the void in the absence of the legendary Aruna Quadri at the ongoing World Table Tennis Contender Lagos.

While speaking with PREMIUM TIMES in Lagos, the World Number 75 admitted by default the onus of responsibility has fallen on him, Olajide Omotayo and other colleagues to step up their game in Quadri’s absence at the Lagos tournament.

Pressing engagements with his Russian club denied Quadri a chance to be in Lagos, but he would be hoping his compatriots could give a good show even in his absence, which is what Mati has promised to do.

He said: “I hope to fill it up in the best possible way for the home fans who will have loved to watch him play.”

The 18-year-old sensation also said he is happy to be back home from his base in Portugal, and he is delighted with the welcoming atmosphere and great vibes from the fans.

For Mati, playing in front of his fans from where it all started for him is so gratifying and fulfilling.

While declaring himself fit all-round, physically, emotionally, and mentally, Mati told PREMIUM TIMES his aim at the WTT Lagos is to give his all as always and see where it gets him.

When asked if playing in front of home fans is an advantage, he said, “Yes, I think I have a lot of supporters here; I’m hoping to give it all to make them happy at the end of the day.”

