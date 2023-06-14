On day two of the World Table Tennis Contender Lagos, 34 games were played over all four tables. Players demonstrated why they deserved to advance to the second qualifying round in the men’s and women’s singles and doubles events.

It was the same story from Day 1 for the home contingent, as all the Nigerian players lost the 13 games they were involved in. The only unscathed Nigerian was Asiaju Bisola, who walked over her opponent from Ivory Coast, Essevoh Leba, who didn’t show up for the game, into the next round.

A few Nigerians showed glimpses of promise here and there but lacked the ruthlessness to see off the opposition, which returned to haunt them. This was also the case for 200th-ranked 21-year-old Amadi Omeh, who led the first set 11-8 against France’s Vincent Picard, ranked 177, but lost the second and third sets narrowly, 10-12, 4-11. He claimed the fourth set 11-8, but he lost his cool in the last set, losing 2-11, ending the match 3-2 in favour of the French player.

It was a loss that brought graveyard silence to the raucous home crowd of the Sir Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall, who had throughout rooted for just one home win.

Special mention to 17-year-old AbdulbasiAbdulfatai, who, despite holding his own for most parts of the game, couldn’t get one over No. 144 ranked Hugo Deschamps of France.

There was to be no upset on Day 2 despite 765th-ranked South Korean Jang Seongil’s best efforts against 48th-ranked Anders Lund, who got the better of the South Korean in a fierce battle where experience counted, winning 3-2, 5-11, 9-11, 11-8, 11-6, 11-8. Afterwards, Lund said, “To be down 2-0 and to recover and win a match is always very good. It showed mental strength; even though this is not one of my proudest performances this year, I am still very proud that I came back and won this match.

“Being my first time in Lagos, my experience overall is okay, and the people are very polite and friendly,” Lund added.

Two mixed doubles qualifying round one games were played, as a Ghanaian quartet, paired against one another, and the duo of James Marfo and Agnes Coleman lost out to fellow Ghanaians Francis Antwi and Hilda Agbottah 0-3 (7-11, 7-11, 8-11).

The other also featured Ghanaians Felix Lartey and Cynthia Kwabi, who were dismantled by the ferocious Chinese duo of He Zhoujia and Zhou Kai 0-3 (4-11, 2-11, 2-11) to move into the next round.

On Day 3 of the WTT Contender Lagos calendar, more Nigerian players will enter the action. At the same time, the Chinese quartet of Guo Yuhan, Li Yake, Yang Yiyun, and Zand Xiaotong will battle in pairs against one another.

A few mixed doubles qualifying rounds two would also be played, followed by men’s and women’s singles qualifying rounds three on Wednesday.

