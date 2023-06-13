Ezekiel Tobechukwu “Zeke” Nnaji is on cloud nine after winning his first NBA title with the Denver Nuggets.

The 22-year-old, born to a Nigerian father and an American mother, is excited to have achieved a feat some established superstars still dream of.

“I know a lot of superstars who haven’t won championships, and so to be in this position is incredibly humbling, and I’m super grateful,” Nnaji said in an interview with the BBC, before the season-ending game against the Miami Heat on Monday.

Though sparingly used during this historic campaign in which the Denver Nuggets are winning their first NBA title in their 47-year franchise history, Nnaji remains proud to be part of this phenomenal team that beat the Miami Heat 94-89 on Monday.

“We’ve always felt from the beginning of the year that we could win, and every man is equally as important,” the 22nd pick in the 2020 NBA draft by Denver declared.

Glory to The Most High

While he is happy with the hard work put in by all to win this coveted title, Nnaji religiously ascribed the glory to God in a post on his Twitter handle, where he wrote: “All Glory to The Most High for HIS Blessings”

Nnaji is now the latest player with ‘Nigerian blood’ to win the NBA title.

Others include the likes of Andre Iguodala, Festus Ezeli, Jordan Nwora, Giannis/Thanasis Antetokounmpo, and Hakeem Olajuwon, among others

More than basketball

As he continues chasing honours on the basketball courts, Nnaji is also doing great in giving back to his roots through the Foundation run by his family, and he has equally given the green light he is open to playing for Nigeria’s D’Tigers

“One hundred per cent, it has totally been a dream of mine since I was a little kid. To be able to represent Nigeria would be so incredibly humbling,” he told the BBC.

As reported by the BBC, Nnaji has invested in science-based learning in Nigeria, a project that includes subjects such as artificial intelligence and virtual reality.

Apart from this, Nnaji has also set up a basketball academy at Agbani in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State.

A new basketball court by @ZekeNnaji_Hoopz and the @NnajiFamily was unveiled in Agbani, Enugu state 🇳🇬. The foundation partnered with NBA Africa and the NBA Players Association to build the basketball facility. The first of five locations. #NBAAfrica pic.twitter.com/cb1umcSZ0A — NBA Africa (@NBA_Africa) September 20, 2022

The project is part of the Denver Nuggets star’s family foundation in honour of their parents, Mr and Mrs Orji Nnaji.

Country Director of the Nnaji Family Foundation, Felicia Ezeakor, said the facility would be replicated in the other four states of the South-east.

