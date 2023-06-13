Lagos State and Nigeria table tennis international Olajide Omotayo is ready for action at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender Lagos event and has declared himself fit and ready to fire.

The Italy-based table tennis star said in an interview with PREMIUM TiMES just after his warm-up on day one that it felt good to be back home after being out for a year and having a wonderful season.

He added that he is happy to be back to play in front of his fans, who don’t get to see him play much at club level.

The 27-year-old, on his expectations for the tournament, said he would give his best and take every match as it comes, even though he doesn’t know his opponents yet.

When asked how prepared he is for the tournament, he said, “I’ve been practising, and I do not really need to prepare for this tournament. I prepare for all tournaments, and I think I’m ready.”

The world No. 154 also said he’s here for the ranking points, and he’s ready to play anyone to achieve that purpose.

Omotayo touched on the viability of table tennis as a sport as well as how much the game has influenced him; he also touched on the growing interest in the sport in the Nigerian community, as evidenced by the hosting of the WTT Contender Series in Lagos, even as the WTT events in Lagos will surely get bigger in the coming years.

The Nigerian had a few words for those looking to follow in his footsteps by playing table tennis, saying; they should be focused and not give up on their dreams, no matter how difficult it seems.

