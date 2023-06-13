Day one of the World Table Tennis Contender Lagos was action-packed at the Sir Molade Okoya Thomas indoor sports facility at Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

The qualification series, which began at about 11 a.m. Monday, had about 26 matches on four tables. There were 25 singles duels in both the male and female categories, and a female doubles game, in which the Nigerian duo of Abosede Esther Akinsete and Sukurat Aiyelbegan triumphed over the Ghanaian duo of Hilda Agbottah and Agnes Coleman, in three straight sets of 11-5, 11-4, and 11-6.

One noticeable disappointment was that no Nigerian player qualified through the first round of singles qualification. However, they were involved in seven singles matches despite signs of improvement in their games. It seemed like just too big a task. The best efforts came from 17-year-old Muiz Adegoke, who lost 2-3 (11-9, 4-11, 6-11, 11-8, 4-11) in an exhilarating game against the No. 220-ranked Sanil Shetty of India.

Apart from the loss by all the Nigerian contenders as a lack of exposure and inexperience was exposed, the first day delivered everything promised by the organisers and hosts of the WTT Contender Lagos.

Day 2 promises to be another splendid show of top-quality table tennis action as well, as the day will kick off with the women’s singles qualifiers round two, where we have a couple of home talents on display against their foreign counterparts.

This would be immediately followed by the men’s singles qualifying round two, the mixed doubles qualifying round one, which would see a quartet of Ghanaians paired against one another as the duo of James Marfo and Agnes Coleman would do battle against Francis Antwi and Hilda Agbottah to make it to the next stage. It promises to be an exciting duel.

All eyes will be on Anders Lund, ranked 48 in the world, as he plays against Jang Seongil, ranked 765, in the qualification round two on Tuesday.

