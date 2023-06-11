Novak Djokovic became the winningest male tennis player of all time on Sunday at the 2023 French Open when he beat Casper Ruud 7-6, 6-3, 7-5 on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

The Serb has now won all four Grand Slam events-Wimbledon, the US Open, the Australian Open, and the French Open at least three times each.

The world No. 3 started poorly, losing the first three games of the first set, but fought back to take the set after a tiebreak at 7-6. He needed to save a break point in the eighth game to level scores at 4-4 and took the first set after one hour and 21 minutes.

Djokovic raced to a 3-0 lead in the second and wrapped up the set in 52 minutes. The third set saw Ruud try to enact a rude awakening, but the 22-time Grand Slam champion was in no mood for handing out early Christmas gifts, and he fended off the Norwegian’s challenge to take the third set 7-5 after three hours and 13 minutes.

Djokovic has now equalled Serena Williams’ Grand Slam total and is just one behind record-holder Margaret Court, who leads the way with 24 Grand Slam titles.

