The final was a tightly contested affair, though the final score of 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 does not portray this.

World No. 1 and defending French Open winner Iga Swiatek had the fewest unforced errors against unseeded Karolina Muchova to win her third French Open title in four years in two hours and 46 minutes.

Swiatek took the first three games in about ten minutes, but from then on, it was a fight, with Muchova improving and taking the fourth after pulling Swiatek off the baseline.

Too many unforced errors gave Swiatek the fifth game, but the Czech fought back again to send Swiatek into the eighth game, having to serve for the set, which she did. The first set took 43 minutes, but it already looked one-sided for the defending champion.

The second set started on a lengthy tone compared to the first, but after five minutes and a rally that took 19 shots, Swiatek pulled through to lead 1-0. She then raced into a 3-0 lead as Muchova’s unforced errors continued to build. By the third game of the second set, the Czech had made 14 more unforced errors than the Pole.

But just like in the first set, Muchova seemed to calm down and started picking her shots, while Swiatek seemed to be in a rush to finish the match, which led to many more unforced errors from the defending champion. The fifth game was an interesting one as Muchova tightened her backhand returns and went for her shots, and she took the game to make it 3-2 in 23 minutes.

It was game on, with the Court Philippe-Chatrier crowd asking for more from the Czech.

A better volley at the start of the sixth game could have given Muchova more impetus, but she struck it straight at Swiatek, who forced the error. But she came charging back, using the full width of the court to construct her points, and with a better first serve, she took the sixth game to level at 3-3.

Now, it was really game on as the Czech started showing the form she displayed against Sabalenka in that third game, in which she trailed 2-5 and had a match point against the Belarus player.

Swiatek calmed her nerves by winning the seventh game to love to go 4-3 up and end a three-game losing streak, but Muchova made it easy by committing three unforced errors in that game alone. Muchova quickly recovered to hold and bring the match into a ninth game tied at 4-4.

Muchova broke in the ninth as Swiatek served a double fault to hand the Czech a 5-4 lead and the chance to serve for the set and level up. Three backhand shots drifted wide, plus a wild forehand gave Swiatek a break back, but the Pole tightened up and handed the initiative back to Muchova, who served for the set.

Muchova held her nerve and, after three set points, took the second set 7-5 to hand Swiatek a first-set loss at Roland Garros. Swiatek’s unforced errors grew to 12 while Muchova maintained hers at 15.

Muchova started the third set in scintillating form, winning the first two games to love, serving two fast aces to take the second set. Swiatek won her first point in the third game and seemingly regained some confidence to take the game. She levelled at 2-2 and took the fifth game to love to lead 3-2.

They swapped break points until the ninth game when Swiatek held to lead 5-4 as Muchova drove two weak forehands into the net. A double fault from Muchova wrapped up the match for the Pole, but she worked really hard for her third Roland Garros title and her fourth Grand Slam title.

