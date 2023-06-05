The first edition of the National Deaf Table Tennis Championship ended in Lagos at the weekend, with Nurudeen Badmus from Delta State and Jimoh Idayat of Lagos State emerging as the men’s and women’s singles champions, respectively,

The duo took home the giant trophies and cash prizes on offer.

The maiden tournament was at the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation knock-up hall, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Over 32 players drawn from nine states across the country participated in the one-day tourney, aimed at boosting deaf sports.

Sponsor of the championship and Chairman of the Deaf Table Tennis Association, Amuda Yusuf Ibrahim, said the sponsorship was borne out of his love and passion to see deaf sports, especially deaf table tennis, develop in Nigeria.

He said: “This championship was aimed at identifying players that would represent Nigeria at the forthcoming 1st African Deaf Table Tennis Championship to be staged in Nigeria, and we are happy with the high standards we saw here.”

Amuda thanked the president of the Deaf Sports Federation, Sulieman Saka Dagbo, his vice Ige Jenyo Olawale Samuel, and the technical director, Adesola Adesina, for their support.

He also commended the athletes for the large turnout.

Meanwhile, the duo of Jimoh Idayat (LG) and Tokosi Munirat (KG) won the women’s doubles title, while Babatunde Adeniran (LG) paired with John Ekpemido (LG) to claim the men’s doubles title, thus making it an all-Lagos victory.

Nurudeen Badmus and Ganiyat Animashaun (Delta) won the mixed doubles category.

