Nigeria’s number one ranked female tennis player, Marylove Edwards, is gradually closing in on her third straight women’s singles tennis open championship title in Abuja.

Edwards has won both the 2023 VEMP Open and the DavNotch Tennis Open Championship titles, respectively, in Abuja.

And the No.1 seed has been imperious so far, racing through her first, second rounds, and quarter-final fixtures of the ongoing CBN Tennis Open Championships.

Edwards strolled past number 39 ranked Ronke Akingbade 6-3, 6-1 in the first round; followed it up with another 6-3, 6-1 thrashing of number 12 ranked Favour Moses 6-3, 6-1 in the second round.

She then defeated number 19 ranked Khadijat Mohammed 6-4, 6-1 in the quarter-final on Thursday.

If the defending champion defeats number 19-ranked Rebecca Ekpeyong in the semi-final, she will be making a beeline for a possible third straight title in Abuja.

She told NAN she was looking to carry the momentum from her victories in the last two championships in Abuja into the CBN Tennis Open final.

“We have reached the business end of the championship and so it’s a time to stay disciplined and focused like never before.

“It’s not the moment to stop and disconnect your mind.

“It’s the moment to stay focused and to keep holding that good momentum after winning 13 matches in a row here.

“My eyes are totally fixed on the prize to ensure I defend my title once again and make it three championship wins in a row here,” she said.

In other quarter-final matches decided, number one ranked male player, Uche Oparaoji kept his hope of a second title alive after he came from a set down to beat number 18 ranked player, Sylvanus Ayang, 2-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Former champion, Thomas Otu knocked out number 12 ranked player, Usman Kushimo, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Number 15 ranked player, Canice Abua, caused an upset after he stunned number four seed, Peter Lawal, 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the semi-final of the men’s singles event.

Also, number eight seed, Ikechukwu Iloputa outlasted number 24-ranked Musa Mohammed 7-5, 6-1 to claim the final ‘top eight’ spot.

The 45th CBN Tennis Open Championships which began on Monday is expected to end on Sunday at the National Tennis Centre, Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Package B.

(NAN)

